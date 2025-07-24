Giants Adding $3M In Incentives To DT Dexter Lawrence’s Contract

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Giants are adding $3 million in incentives to DT Dexter Lawrence‘s current deal in 2025.

Rapoport mentions Lawrence is set to make $17 million this year along with the recently added incentives. Coming off another strong season, New York is rewarding their standout interior lineman.

Lawrence, 27, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included a $7,654,954 signing bonus. New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension. He’s set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, Lawrence appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.