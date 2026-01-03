Giants Announce Eight Moves, Place WR Wan’Dale Robinson On IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants announced several roster moves for their Week 18 season finale. 

"<strongThe full list includes:

Robinson, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He was named second-team All-SEC in 2021 and was also the MVP of the 2022 Citrus Bowl. He spent two years at the University of Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky. 

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $8,185,156, including a signing bonus of $3,132,840.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 92 receptions on 140 targets for 1,014 yards (11.0 YPC) and four touchdowns. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply