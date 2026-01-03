Giants Announce Eight Moves, Place WR Wan’Dale Robinson On IR

The New York Giants announced several roster moves for their Week 18 season finale.
The full list includes:
- Giants signed CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, WR Xavier Gipson and RB Dante Miller to their active roster.
- Giants elevated TE Tanner Conner and DL Casey Rogers to their active roster.
- Giants placed CB Cor’Dale Flott, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches and WR Wan’Dale Robinson on injured reserve.
Robinson, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He was named second-team All-SEC in 2021 and was also the MVP of the 2022 Citrus Bowl. He spent two years at the University of Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky.
He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $8,185,156, including a signing bonus of $3,132,840.
In 2025, Robinson appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 92 receptions on 140 targets for 1,014 yards (11.0 YPC) and four touchdowns.
