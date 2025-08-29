Giants Announce Five Moves, Re-Sign WR Gunner Olszewski

The New York Giants announced a series of five roster moves, including re-signing WR Gunner Olszewski, per Dan Salomone of the team’s site.

New York also signed LB Zaire Barnes and OL McClendon Curtis to their practice squad, cut OLB Trace Ford from the practice squad, and placed CB Rico Payton on injured reserve.

Olszewski, 28, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State in 2019. He took part in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and earned a roster spot as a rookie.

New England declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent and he caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $4.2 million deal. However, Pittsburgh released him and he caught on with the Giants’ taxi squad.

He bounced on and off New York’s practice squad in 2023 and re-signed to a one-year deal for the 2024 season. The Giants re-signed him this offseason, but cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2023, Olszewski appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and Giants, recording 24 punt returns for 281 yards (11.7 YPR) and one touchdown. He also returned two kicks for 24 yards.