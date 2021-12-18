Giants Announce Five Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants announced five roster Moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 15 game.

Giants Helmet

The full list includes:

Smith, 26, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. 

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers, but was released after a few weeks. 

The Giants just signed Smith to their practice squad. 

In 2021, Smith has appeared in six games for the Packers and Cowboys, recording 19 tackles and no sacks.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply