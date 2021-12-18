Giants Announce Five Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced five roster Moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 15 game.
The full list includes:
- Giants activated DB Xavier McKinney from the COVID-19 list.
- Giants elevated WR Alex Bachman, LB Jaylon Smith and DB Jarren Williams to their active roster.
- Giants signed DB Sam Beal to their practice squad.
Smith, 26, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.
Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers, but was released after a few weeks.
The Giants just signed Smith to their practice squad.
In 2021, Smith has appeared in six games for the Packers and Cowboys, recording 19 tackles and no sacks.
