Giants Announce Five Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced they have promoted DL Henry Mondeaux to the active roster and activated CB Rodarius Williams from injured reserve.

New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad.

Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Mondeaux to their practice squad. The Chiefs signed him away late in the season and brought him back on a futures deal for 2019 before cutting him. He caught on with the Steelers for a couple years, primarily on the practice squad.

Mondeaux signed with the Giants practice squad back in September after being cut during final cuts in Pittsburgh.

In 2022, Mondeaux has appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded five total tackles and one tackle for loss.