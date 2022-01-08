Giants Announce Four Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced four roster moves on Saturday, including signing WR David Sills from the practice squad, activating QB Brian Lewerke and WR Alex Bachman, and signing QB Clayton Thorson to the practice squad.

Sills, 25, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2019. He later signed on with the Bills but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Sills to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

During his college career at West Virginia, Sills caught 132 passes for 2,097 yards and 35 touchdowns.