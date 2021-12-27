Giants Announce Four Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced OL Matt Peart tore his ACL and is out for the season.

UPDATE: OT Matt Peart has suffered a torn ACL. More Monday roster moves:

DB Julian Love – Reserve/COVID-19

C Evan Boehm – Released from Practice Squad

DB Ka'dar Hollman – Practice Squad/COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/ULbJM1PwA2 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 27, 2021

They also announced they put DB Julian Love on the COVID list, DB Ka’dar Hollman on the practice squad COVID list, and released OL Evan Boehm from the practice squad.

You can expect the Giants to place Peart on injured reserve and add someone to their roster.

Peart, 24, was drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2020 draft. He originally signed a four-year $4.3 million rookie deal with the team.

In 2021, Peart has appeared in 15 games for the Giants, starting five games