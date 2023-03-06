Giants Announce Six Coaching Moves

The New York Giants announced six coaching moves on Monday as part of Brian Daboll’s 2023 staff.

The full list includes:

Jeff Nixon – hired as RB coach

Chris Smith – hired as asst OL coach

Stephen Thomas – hired as asst ST coach

Michael Treier – promoted to safeties coach

Christian Jones – promoted to asst QB coach

Angela Baker – promoted to offensive assistant

Nixon interviewed for the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator position this past January.

Nixon, 48, started his NFL coaching career as an offensive/special teams assistant with the Eagles back in 2007.

From there, Nixon moved on to RB coach with the Dolphins in 2011 and later joined the 49ers as their TE coach in 2016.

After a two-year stint at Baylor, Nixon returned to the NFL with the Panthers as their RB coach and was later promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2021 and assistant head coach in 2022.

