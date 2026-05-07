Jets Announce Three Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they’ve designated DL Paschal Ekeji as an international roster exemption, and waived OL Gus Hartwig and S Chris Smith II on Thursday.

We've designated DL Paschal Ekeji as our exempt/international player and waived OL Gus Hartwig and S Chris Smith II — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 7, 2026

Ekeji, 24, is a former rugby player in South Africa and was born in Lesotho. He originally caught on with the Jets’ practice squad in November of last year.

New York re-signed him to a futures deal in January.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.