Jets Announce Three Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they’ve designated DL Paschal Ekeji as an international roster exemption, and waived OL Gus Hartwig and S Chris Smith II on Thursday.
Ekeji, 24, is a former rugby player in South Africa and was born in Lesotho. He originally caught on with the Jets’ practice squad in November of last year.
New York re-signed him to a futures deal in January.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
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