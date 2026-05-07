Jets Announce Three Roster Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
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The New York Jets announced they’ve designated DL Paschal Ekeji as an international roster exemption, and waived OL Gus Hartwig and S Chris Smith II on Thursday. 

Ekeji, 24, is a former rugby player in South Africa and was born in Lesotho. He originally caught on with the Jets’ practice squad in November of last year. 

New York re-signed him to a futures deal in January.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

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