Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced three roster moves on Saturday, including signing LB Jaylon Smith to their active roster. They are also elevating WR Marcus Johnson and DL Henry Mondeaux for Week 4.

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.

The Giants just signed Smith to their practice squad late last year.

In 2021, Smith appeared in 18 games for the Giants, Packers, and Cowboys, recording 38 total tackles and one sack.