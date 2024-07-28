Giants Announce Two Moves

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced the team has waived QB Nathan Rourke and activated fourth-round TE Theo Johnson from the active/PUP list, per Jordan Raanan.

Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at Penn State and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2023. He led the Nittany Lions in receiving touchdowns as a senior.

The Giants selected Johnson with the No. 107 pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $$4.851 million rookie contract that included an $831,456 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Johnson started 29 of his 45 appearances with the Nittany Lions and caught 77 passes for 938 yards (12.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

Rourke, 25, went undrafted out of Ohio back in 2021 but was previously selected in the second round of the CFL Draft in 2020.

Rourke chose to sign with the Jaguars in January of 2023 after receiving interest from multiple teams around the league for his work in the CFL. Jacksonville signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off waivers by the Patriots.

New England waived Rourke in May after drafting two quarterbacks and he was claimed by the Giants.

During his two seasons with the B.C. Lions, Rourke completed 300 of his 395 passes (76 percent) for 4,035 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed 57 times for 415 yards (7.3 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.