Giants Meeting Alabama QB Jalen Milroe For Private Workout

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Giants are meeting Alabama QB Jalen Milroe for a private workout.

It will be a busy week for the Giants, as they have also planned private workouts with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and Louisville QB Tyler Shough. The additional late workouts imply the Giants could consider using one of their early picks on a signal caller despite signing QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Milroe, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

So far, he has privately worked out for the Browns and met with the Steelers. He has remained firm in his stance that he is not interested in a position change as he transitions to the NFL and wants to remain a quarterback at the pro level.

During his four-year college career, Milroe appeared in 38 games for Alabama and completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions to go along with 375 carries for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.