Giants Plan Private Workout With Louisville QB Tyler Shough

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports the Giants are meeting Louisville QB Tyler Shough for another private workout later this week.

New York is also planning to hold another private workout with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders this week, indicating they could still be interested in adding a quarterback early.

Shough has made a number of visits in recent weeks including the Browns, Colts, Giants, Jets, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks and Steelers. These can all be found in our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.

Dane Brugler has Shough as the No. 59 ranked player on his big board and the No. 4 overall quarterback.

Shough, 25, was a four-star recruit ranked as the sixth overall quarterback in the 2018 class out of Chandler, Arizona. He committed to Oregon and enrolled for the 2018 season

Shough entered the portal after three years at Oregon and committed to Texas Tech for the 2022 season. He entered the portal for his final year of eligibility in 2024 after three years at Texas Tech and committed to Louisville.

In his collegiate career, Shough appeared in 42 games over seven years and completed 63 percent of his passes for 7,820 yards, 59 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed 246 times for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns.