Giants UDFA CB Thaddeus Dixon Suffered Torn Achilles

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Giants UDFA CB Thaddeus Dixon suffered a torn Achilles at workouts on Wednesday.

Dixon, 24, was a three-star recruit and the 12th-ranked junior college CB in the 2023 recruiting class out of Paramount, California. He committed to Washington after two years at Long Beach City College and spent two years there before transferring to North Carolina.

In his collegiate career, Dixon appeared in 34 FBS games over three years at Washington and North Carolina. He recorded 88 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, 22 passes defended and one forced fumble.