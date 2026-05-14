Giants Sign OLB Khalid Kareem

The New York Giants signed OLB Khalid Kareem to a contract, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

In correspondence, the giants placed CB Thaddeus Dixon on injured reserve.

Kareem, 28, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which included a signing bonus of $354,474, when the Bengals waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

However, the Colts later signed him away to their active roster. He appeared in four games for the Colts in 2022 before returning on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He was let go during roster cuts.

From there, the Bears claimed Kareem but released him back in October 2023. He eventually signed with Chicago on a futures deal in 2024 but they released him before the end of training camp.

Kareem signed with the Falcons’ practice squad in August 2024, and he remained there for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In 2025, Kareem appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded seven total tackles and one pass defended.