Giants Bring Back LS Casey Kreiter

The New York Giants announced they have re-signed LS Casey Kreiter to a one-year deal.

We have re-signed long snapper Casey Kreiter Details: https://t.co/t7zGwhkKgy pic.twitter.com/BAyjohP8Km — New York Giants (@Giants) March 5, 2025

He has been a specialist of longer than usual snaps for the Giants for five years and counting.

Kreiter, 34, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2014. He later signed on with the Cowboys and spent over a year in Dallas before joining the Broncos for the 2016 season.

Kreiter played on a series of one-year contracts with the Broncos before joining the Giants in 2020 and has spent the past five seasons with New York.

In 2024, Kreiter appeared in 17 games for the Giants as their long snapper, recording five total tackles.