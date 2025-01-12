Giants Bringing DC Shane Bowen Back In 2025?

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants plan to retain DC Shane Bowen in 2025 as of right now.

There’s been a ton of speculation about Bowen’s job security after New York’s performance on the field this past season and after owner John Mara criticized the defense in his end-of-season press conference.

Bowen is also close with new Patriots HC Mike Vrabel and there has been speculation he could join Vrabel in New England.

However, Garafolo says his current sense of the situation is that Giants HC Brian Daboll wants Bowen back in New York in 2025.

Bowen, 38, began his coaching career as a student and graduate assistant at Georgia Tech from 2009-2011. After a stint as a graduate assistant at Ohio State, Bowen was hired as Kennesaw State’s linebackers coach from 2013-2015.

Bowen made his NFL coaching debut as a Texans’ defensive assistant from 2016-2017 and was hired as the Titans’ outside linebackers coach from 2018-2020. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021, then joined the Giants in the same role in 2024.

In 2024, the Giants ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring defense, 24th in total defense, No. 8 against the pass and No. 27 against the run.

