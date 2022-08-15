Giants Claim CB Olaijah Griffin Off Waivers From Bills

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants have claimed former Bills CB Olaijah Griffin off the waiver wire.

He was just cut by Buffalo, and given how many former Bills staffers are in New York with the Giants, this move makes sense from a familiarity perspective.

Griffin, 23, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills before being waived coming out of the preseason.

The Bills re-signed Griffin to their practice squad soon after. He was brought back on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being cut this weekend.

During his three-year college career at USC, Griffin appeared in 22 games and recorded 67 tackles, one interception and 13 pass deflections.