Giants Claim Four Players

The New York Giants claimed four players on Wednesday off of the wavier wire, per Albert Breer.
The full list includes:
- OL Jack Anderson
- S Jason Pinnock
- CB Justin Layne
- DB Nick McCloud
Layne, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,785,655 contract that includes a $918,664 signing bonus.
In 2020, Layne appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 22 tackles and no interceptions or pass deflections.
