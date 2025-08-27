Giants Claim Two Defensive Backs Including CB Rico Payton

The New York Giants officially claimed two players off waivers on Wednesday, including DB Beau Brade from the Ravens and CB Rico Payton from the Saints.

Payton, 25, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburg State in 2024. He wound up making New Orleans’ active roster as a rookie.

He was among the Saints’ final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2024, Payton appeared in 16 games for the Saints, recording 11 tackles and one pass defense.