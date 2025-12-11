Giants Claim WR Ryan Miller Off Waivers From Buccaneers

The New York Giants have claimed WR Ryan Miller off the waiver wire from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per the NFL transaction wire.

He was cut loose yesterday and was someone Tampa Bay was hoping to bring back to the practice squad.

Miller, 25, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Furman following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tampa Bay brought Miller back on a futures deal for the 2024 season and he was once again signed to the practice squad following roster cuts. He later was promoted to the active roster.

In 2025, Miller has appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught two passes on four targets for 34 yards and a touchdown.