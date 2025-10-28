According to Tom Pelissero, the Giants claimed CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse off the waiver wire from the Browns.

Bernard-Converse was waived yesterday when the Browns claimed another player, and was claimed by the Browns before that.

Bernard-Converse, 25, started his career at Oklahoma State and was first-team All Big-12 before transferring to LSU for his final season. The Jets selected him with the No. 204 pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $4,004,384 rookie contract when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. He was claimed by the Browns.

In 2025, Bernard-Converse has appeared in five games for the Browns but has not recorded a stat.