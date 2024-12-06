Giants Claiming CB Dee Williams Off Waivers

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants are claiming CB Dee Williams off waivers from the Seahawks.

Williams, 25, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee following the 2024 draft. Seattle let him go in early December after he made the roster out of training camp.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and returned 15 punts for 111 yards along with nine kicks for 254 yards.