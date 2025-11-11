Giants Coaching Search Buzz: Potential Candidates, Joe Schoen, Jaxson Dart

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Giants interim HC Mike Kafka will have a legitimate audition to stay in the role full-time, as he’s well-regarded internally, has interviewed for several vacancies in the past few years and has been working closely with first-round QB Jaxson Dart.

As for other candidates, Fowler cites Giants GM Joe Schoen‘s history with the Buffalo and Miami front offices that will give him connections to candidates like Bills OC Joe Brady, Broncos DC Vance Joseph and Colts DC Lou Anarumo.

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano lists a trade for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin as a potential out-of-the-box outcome for the Giants, noting the strong ownership connections between the two organizations.

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin is another option to reunite with Dart but Vacchiano expects him to be more in demand during the college coaching cycle.

Vacchiano lists some other options, including:

Former Cowboys and Packers HC Mike McCarthy

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

North Carolina HC Bill Belichick could also have interest in the job given his connections to the Giants and his desire to return to the NFL, but it remains to be seen if that would be mutual.

SNY’s Connor Hughes says the Giants’ decision to keep Schoen is not expected to materially impact the quality of candidates interested in the vacancy. He texted a high-profile offensive coach about the job and the coach responded: “I love it. F–k yes I would want that.”

Another coach expected to get significant interview interest this year said the Giants’ vacancy should be among the most appealing: “It’s up there. The quarterback is going to be really good. You have an elite defensive line. Nabers. Skattebo. There’s talent. That defense, with the right system, is top five immediately. The offense can grow into something pretty cool. The rest is easy to piece together.”

Hughes reiterates that at no point this year was Schoen’s seat hot, with people inside the organization pointing to the four double-digit leads the team built and then gave up as proof Schoen had improved a roster that former HC Brian Daboll couldn’t maximize.

Hughes and Raanan, from the ESPN article above, both allude to a sense that Daboll wasn’t necessarily doing the best thing for Dart’s long-term health this year in an effort to try and save his job. Dart was ruled out in Week 10 with a concussion and has been evaluated four times for concussions this year, including one time in which Daboll jousted with the medical staff and was subsequently fined.

While most reports have indicated Schoen is safe, the Athletic’s Ian O’Connor doesn’t think he’s ironclad. O’Connor points out with owner John Mara battling cancer, the team needed someone to start the process of conducting a coaching search right now.

He expects Schoen to be re-evaluated in January, which makes the results over the rest of the season relevant.

Schoen, 46, began his career as an NFL executive in 2001 as a scouting assistant with the Panthers. He stayed in Carolina until 2007 in the scouting department before joining the Dolphins’ front office in 2008. Schoen was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2013 and then again to director of player personnel in 2014.

He then became the assistant GM with the Bills in 2017 and stayed in that role until 2021. Schoen was hired as the Giants’ GM in 2022.

Since Schoen took over as GM, the Giants have a record of 20-40-1 (.336 winning percentage) which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

We’ll have more on Schoen and the Giants’ coaching search as the news is available.