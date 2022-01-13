Giants Complete Interview With Cardinals Exec. Quentin Harris

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants completed an interview with Cardinals’ Vice President of Player Personnel Quentin Harris for their General Manager vacancy on Thursday.

The updated list of those interviewing or requested to interview for the job is as follows:

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Requested)

(Requested) Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Requested)

(Requested) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Requested)

Harris, 44, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2002. He played six years in the NFL before returning to Arizona as a scout in 2008.

He’s been in the team’s front office ever since, working his way up from scout to director of pro scouting to director of player personnel. He was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2021.

