Giants Complete Interview With Titans Exec. Monti Ossenfort For GM Job

The New York Giants announced that they complete their interview with Titans’ Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort for their General Manager job on Friday.

We have completed a GM interview with Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort Details: https://t.co/EYuq9ogMJp pic.twitter.com/F4z2igTLqU — New York Giants (@Giants) January 14, 2022

New York has now interviewed or requested to meet with the following group of candidates:

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Requested)

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested)

49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Requested)

Ossenfort spent 14 years with the Patriots before joining the Titans as the director of player personnel in 2020. He got his start in New England as an area scout before moving up the ranks to national scout and assistant director of college scouting. He was promoted to college scouting director in 2016.