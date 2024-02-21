Giants Considering Using Transition Tag For S Xavier McKinney

According to Brian Schwartz, the Giants are considering using the transition tag to try and keep S Xavier McKinney this offseason.

The transition tag would cost New York $13.9 million and give the team the right of first refusal for any offer McKinney receives.

This would be less than the projected $16.7 million tag from the regular, non-exclusive franchise tag. However, the transition tag does not entitle the Giants to draft compensation if McKinney signs an offer sheet.

The thinking for the team here would be the chance to retain McKinney on a more affordable one-year deal while he gauges his market.

McKinney, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Alabama. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $8,391,049 rookie contract that included a $3,662,581 signing bonus.

He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, McKinney appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 116 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, three interceptions and 11 pass defenses.

