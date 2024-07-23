Giants Make Four Roster Moves, Place OT Evan Neal On PUP List

The New York Giants announced they have placed OT Evan Neal and CB Aaron Robinson on the PUP list prior to training camp.

In addition, the Giants also put DBs Jalen Mills and Stantley Thomas-Oliver on the Non-Football Injury list.

Neal, 23, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.

Neal signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed. It includes a fifth-year option for the Giants to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Neal appeared and started in seven games for the Giants at tackle with a PFF grade of 39.8.