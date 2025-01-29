Giants Could Return Play-Calling Duties To OC Mike Kafka

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants could give offensive play-calling duties to OC Mike Kafka in 2025 if he doesn’t take a head coaching job elsewhere.

Kafka is a finalist for the Saints’ head coaching job, but it looks like Eagles OC Kellen Moore is the favorite for New Orleans.

Schwartz reports the feeling around New York is that giving Kafka control of calling plays will allow HC Brian Daboll to manage the“entire team.” This would give Daboll a chance to sit in on defensive meetings and oversee the finer details of their system.

Giants GM Joe Schoen recently told reporters at the Senior Bowl that he hopes Kafka stays on their coaching staff.

“Selfishly I hope he doesn’t get the New Orleans job but if he does he’s well-deserving,” Schoen said. “Fortunate to have him on our staff.”

Kafka has garnered interest as a head coach despite New York finishing with the No. 31 scoring offense in 2024. Schoen commented how Kafka has a “great reputation” around the league.

“There’s a reason these teams continue to interview him for head coaching jobs,” Schoen said. “He’s got a great reputation, not only in our building but around the league. Former player who played quarterback, came up under Andy Reid, called plays in a playoff season his first year as an offensive coordinator. Very detailed, organized, smart coach, good leadership ability.”

Kafka said he hasn’t spoken to Daboll about calling plays in 2025.

“We haven’t gone down there yet,” Kafka said. “We’re still so early before the season starts. We’ll address that at some point.”

Kafka, 37, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022. The Giants blocked him from interviewing with the Seahawks for the same role last year and later promoted him to assistant head coach.

In 2024, the Giants’ offense ranked No. 30 in total yards, No. 31 in points scored, No. 23 in rushing yards and No. 28 in passing yards.