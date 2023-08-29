Giants Cut 21 Players

The New York Giants announced they have cut 21 players to trim the roster down to 53 players.
The full list includes:
- QB Tommy DeVito
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- WR Kalil Pimpleton
- TE Ryan Jones
- T Tyre Phillips
- DT Ryder Anderson
- DT Kobe Smith
- DE Habakkuk Baldonado
- LB Darrian Beavers
- LB Tomon Fox
- LB Ray Wilborn
- LB Dyontae Johnson
- CB Gemon Green
- S Alex Cook
- LS Cameron Lyons
- LB Oshane Ximines
- WR Jamison Crowder
- WR Cole Beasley
- WR David Sills
- CB Amani Oruwariye
- C Sean Harlow
New York also moved CB Aaron Robinson to the reserve PUP list, which will sideline him at least four games, and placed TE Tommy Sweeney on the reserve non-football injury list.
Ximines, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.
He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal.
In 2022, Ximines appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!