Giants Cut 27 Players To Get Roster Down To 53

The New York Giants officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Released (Not Subject to Waivers)
- QB Brandon Allen
- WR Braxton Berrios
- TE Tanner Conner
- DL Marlon Davidson
- OLB Khalid Kareem
- S Raheem Layne
- OL Evan Neal
- OL Lucas Patrick
- DL Josh Tupou
- DL Anquin Barnes Jr.
- DL Ben Barten
- S Beau Brade
- WR Dalen Cambre
- FB Grant Finley
- OLB Trace Ford
- WR Xavier Gipson
- RB Eric Gray
- OL Jarrod Gray
- QB Jake Haener
- WR Jalin Hyatt
- OL Jake Kubas
- LB Chandler Martin
- LB Darius Muasau
- OLB Caleb Murphy
- DL Zaach Pickens
- OL Ryan Schernecke
- S J.T. Woods
Waived With an Injury Settlement
Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)
- CB Korie Black
Neal, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.
He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed. The Giants somewhat surprising re-signed Neal to a contract this past March.
In 2024, Neal appeared in nine games and started seven times at tackle.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!