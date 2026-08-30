Giants Cut 27 Players To Get Roster Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Giants helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Released (Not Subject to Waivers)

  1. QB Brandon Allen
  2. WR Braxton Berrios
  3. TE Tanner Conner
  4. DL Marlon Davidson
  5. OLB Khalid Kareem
  6. S Raheem Layne
  7. OL Evan Neal
  8. OL Lucas Patrick
  9. DL Josh Tupou
  10. DL Anquin Barnes Jr.
  11. DL Ben Barten
  12. S Beau Brade
  13. WR Dalen Cambre
  14. FB Grant Finley
  15. OLB Trace Ford
  16. WR Xavier Gipson
  17. RB Eric Gray
  18. OL Jarrod Gray
  19. QB Jake Haener
  20. WR Jalin Hyatt
  21. OL Jake Kubas
  22. LB Chandler Martin
  23. LB Darius Muasau
  24. OLB Caleb Murphy
  25. DL Zaach Pickens
  26. OL Ryan Schernecke
  27. S J.T. Woods

Waived With an Injury Settlement

  1. CB Art Green
  2. K Ben Sauls

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. CB Korie Black

Neal, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.

He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed. The Giants somewhat surprising re-signed Neal to a contract this past March. 

In 2024, Neal appeared in nine games and started seven times at tackle. 

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