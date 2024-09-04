Giants Cut OT Yodny Cajuste From IR

The New York Giants have cut OT Yodny Cajuste from injured reserve with a settlement, per the NFL transaction wire.

He’s now free to sign with any team except the Giants until the terms of his settlement expire.

Cajuste, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of West Virginia. He signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract. However, he was placed on the non-football injury list with a quad issue and missed the entire season in 2019.

Cajuste was cut and placed on the practice squad in 2022 before later returning to the active roster. The Patriots initially tendered him as a restricted free agent to a one-year deal worth $2.743 million.

However, New England cut him in May of 2023. He caught on with the Jets before being waived during camp with an injury designation. Cajuste joined the Giants practice squad later in the year and signed a futures deal for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Cajuste appeared in 10 games for the Patriots, making three starts.