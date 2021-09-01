Giants Cut Three Including WR Dante Pettis

The New York Giants have placed three players on waivers Wednesday including WR Dante Pettis, DL Trent Harris and WR C.J. Board, according to Pat Leonard.

The Giants claimed three players off waivers earlier in the day, so they needed to create some roster spots.

Pettis, 25, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him the past year or so, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis and he was later claimed by the Giants.

Pettis is currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,440,562 contract that included a $2,734,952 signing bonus.

In 2020, Pettis appeared in seven games for the 49ers and Giants and caught four passes for 76 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also totaled 18 kick return yards and another 14 punt return yards for the 49ers.