Giants Cut Two Players, Including LB Dyontae Johnson

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are waiving LB Dyontae Johnson on Friday.

New York also released undrafted WR Jordan Bly, per Aaron Wilson.

The Giants just wrapped up their preseason and are beginning the process of trimming down to the 53-man limit.

Johnson, 24, went undrafted out of Toledo in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He caught on with the Giants soon after but was among their final roster cuts and was re-signed to the practice squad.

Johnson spent the entire 2023 season on the practice squad before being re-signed to a futures deal by New York. He re-signed with New York as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in two games for the Giants and recorded 11 total tackles.