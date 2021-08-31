Giants Cutting CB Madre Harper, OL Chad Slade & WR David Sills

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are cutting CB Madre Harper.

Mike Garafolo is reporting the Giants are also cutting OL Chad Slade as part of their cut down to 53.

And Tom Pelissero reports the Giants are waiving WR David Sills.

Harper, 23, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois this past May. Las Vegas waived him coming out of camp but re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Giants later signed Harper to their active roster.

In 2020, Harper appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded five tackles and a fumble recovery.

Slade, 29, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2015. After spending four years with Houston, mainly on the practice squad, Slade signed a futures/reserve contract with the Giants in 2019.

New York waived Slade coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after. New York added him back in 2020.

For his career, Slade has appeared in six games and made three starts.

Sills, 25, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2019. He later signed on with the Bills, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Sills to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

During his college career at West Virginia, Sills caught 132 passes for 2,097 yards and 35 touchdowns.