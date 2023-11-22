Giants Designate RB Eric Gray To Return From IR

The New York Giants announced they have designated fifth-round RB Eric Gray to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Gray, 24, played two years at Tennessee and led the team in rushing both seasons before transferring to Oklahoma for his final two seasons. He finished second-team All-Big 12 in 2022.

The Giants drafted Gray in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.901 million rookie contract that included a $244,980 signing bonus.

In 2023, Gray has appeared in seven games for the Giants and rushed 13 times for 27 yards while catching his lone target for one yard.