Giants Designate Three Players To Return To Practice

The New York Giants announced they have designated OLB Azeez Ojulari, G Ben Bredeson and S Tony Jefferson to return to practice.

-G Ben Bredeson

-DB Tony Jefferson

-LB Azeez Ojulari pic.twitter.com/Z9eJlbWGy3 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 28, 2022

This opens up a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Jefferson, 30, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract this past June but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

The Ravens signed Jefferson to their practice squad last December and he was on and off of their roster to close out the season, returning on a deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Jefferson has appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded five total tackles.