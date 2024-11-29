Giants DT Dexter Lawrence Expected To Miss Rest Of Season With Elbow Injury

Giants HC Brian Daboll said DT Dexter Lawrence is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a dislocated elbow in Thursday’s game, per Ian Rapoport.

Daboll characterized Lawrence’s injury as a “long-term” issue. He’ll be placed on injured reserve in the near future.

Lawrence, 27, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included a $7,654,954 signing bonus. New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension. He’s set to earn a base salary of $6 million in 2024 and $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, Lawrence appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.