Giants Make Six Moves Including Placing DT Dexter Lawrence On COVID-19 List

Giants HC Joe Judge said Wednesday that DT Dexter Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, per Darryl Slater.

Even under the revised protocols, Lawrence will be out this week, per Judge.

The Giants also activated WR John Ross, CB Keion Crossen and CB Adoree’ Jackson from the COVID-19 list, designated OLB Trent Harris to return from injured reserve and signed LB Omari Cobb to the practice squad.

ROSTER MOVES Reserve/COVID-19:

DL Dexter Lawrence Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

DB Keion Crossen

DB Adoree’ Jackson

WR John Ross Designated for Return:

LB Trent Harris Practice Squad Signing:

Lawrence, 21, was a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC recipient his final year of college. He was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Clemson.

Lawrence is in the third year of a four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that includes $7,654,954 signing bonus. The Giants will have a fifth-year option to decide on for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Lawrence has appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 49 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 33 interior defender out of 129 qualifying players.