Giants Elevate LB Benardrick McKinney To Active Roster

The New York Giants have elevated LB Benardrick McKinney to their active roster on Thursday as a COVID-19 replacement, according to Aaron Wilson.

McKinney, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.3 million contract when he agreed to a five-year, $50 million extension with $21 million guaranteed with Houston back in 2018.

The Texans traded McKinney to the Dolphins this past March in exchange for OLB Shaq Lawson. McKinney was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $8.75 million over the next two years of his deal when he agreed to a pay cut. Miami still cut him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on to the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2021, Benardrick McKinney has appeared in two games for the Giants and recorded five tackles and no sacks.