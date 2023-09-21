Giants Elevate OLB Oshane Ximines & OL Jaylon Thomas For Thursday Night Football

The New York Giants have elevated OL Jaylon Thomas and OLB Oshane Ximines to their active roster for Thursday’s game against the 49ers.

Ximines, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal.

The Giants released Ximines a few weeks ago and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Ximines appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.