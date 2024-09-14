Giants Elevating Two Players

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are elevating LB Ty Summers and LB Tomon Fox to the active roster for Week 2 against the Commanders.

Summers, 28, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He signed a $2,617,904 rookie contract with the Packers following the draft.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who waived him as well and placed him on their practice squad.

The Saints claimed Summers off of the Jaguars practice squad back in 2022. He returned to New Orleans last year on a one-year deal and was on and off their roster a couple of times.

Summers signed with the Lions for camp but didn’t make the final roster before joining the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2023, Summers appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded two total tackles.