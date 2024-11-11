Giants ‘Evaluating’ Whether QB Daniel Jones Will Remain Starter After Bye Week

Giants HC Brian Daboll was asked today if QB Daniel Jones would remain the starter when New York returned from its bye this coming week.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time watching tape and evaluating,” Daboll said via Charlotte Carroll. “We’re evaluating our team at the bye week.”

It’s a notable change in tone from Daboll who has backed Jones as the starter at other times this season. But the Giants have now lost five straight, including to the Panthers this past Sunday in Germany. Jones has largely not played well in that stretch.

It’s also relevant that Jones has a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025. With the Giants out of contention at 2-8, they could bench him to avoid being on the hook for that if he got hurt.

The Giants looked hard at drafting a quarterback this past offseason and it seems only a matter of time until they move on from Jones.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ quarterback situation as the news is available.