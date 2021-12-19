Giants Exec Kevin Abrams Seen As Strong Internal Candidate For GM Job

According to Jason La Canfora, Giants VP of football operations Kevin Abrams is expected to get strong consideration to replace current GM Dave Gettleman when the team and him part ways at the end of the season.

La Canfora points out ownership sees Abrams as a worth candidate and the Mara family has often looked inward with these types of positions.

Abrams has been with the team for 23 years and La Canfora writes he has a much more analytical and diverse background than Gettleman, who he mentions is expected to retire at the end of the season.

La Canfora adds Abrams also has strong relationships around the league and in the agent community which are expected to be an asset for him should he get the job.

He actually was the team’s interim general manager in 2017 after they fired Jerry Reese and interviewed for the full-time position that ended up going to Gettleman.

Abrams, 47, spent the past 20 years with the Giants as their assistant general manager. He previously served as their salary cap analyst and has also been the VP of football operations for the past four years.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ GM search as the news is available.