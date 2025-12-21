Giants Expected To Run ‘Wide Spread Search” For Head Coach

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media expects Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman to be among the candidates considered for the Giants head-coaching vacancy.

Garafolo expects this to be a very wide search for the Giants, considering that there isn’t a clear top candidate in next year’s coaching cycle.

Garafolo adds that we should see some defensive-minded coaches get interviews with the Giants along with some veteran coaches.

Other names that have been linked to the Giants in recent weeks include Packers DC Jeff Hafley, Colts DC Lou Anarumo, Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, and Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak.

Freeman, 39, played linebacker at Ohio State and was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. However, he was cut as a rookie and never appeared in an NFL game.

He transitioned into coaching and had stops at Ohio State, Kent State, and Purdue before landing at Cincinnati as the defensive coordinator. From there, he joined Notre Dame as the defensive coordinator in 2021 and was promoted to head coach the following season.

In four years at Notre Dame, Freeman has a record of 40-12 with two bowl appearances, one College Football Playoff berth, and a finish as national runner-ups in 2024.