Giants Expected To Try Out WR Kelvin Benjamin

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are expected to host WR Kelvin Benjamin for a tryout at their rookie minicamp this week.

The last we heard of Benjamin, the Giants also planned to invite the veteran receiver for a workout back in 2019 but the visit never happened.

Benjamin, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.66 million contract that includes $6.19 million guaranteed when the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option in 2018.

Carolina elected to trade Benjamin to the Bills third- and seventh-round picks in 2017. However, Buffalo later waived and he eventually caught on with the Chiefs.

In 2018, Benjamin appeared in 15 games for the Bills and Chiefs and caught 25 passes for 380 yards receiving and one touchdown.