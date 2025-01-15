Giants Fire DBs Coach Jerome Henderson & S Coach Michael Treier

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants fired DBs coach and passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson, along with S Michael Treier on Wednesday.

This marks the first two changes of New York’s coaching staff after the organization announced they are bringing back HC Brian Daboll.

It was also reported in recent days that the Giants plan to retain DC Shane Bowen despite there being a ton of speculation about his job security after New York’s performance on the field this past season. Owner John Mara criticized the defense in his end-of-season press conference, so some changes were bound to occur.

Henderson, 55, began his coaching career with the Jets back in 2006. He spent three years in New York before departing to become the defensive backs coach for the Browns. Dallas elected to hire him in the same capacity in 2011 and he remained in the position until 2016.

In 2016, Henderson joined the Falcons as the defensive passing game coordinator, where he remained until resigning in 2019. The Giants hired him as defensive backs coach in 2020.