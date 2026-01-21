Giants Fire VP Of Football Operations Kevin Abrams

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants have parted ways with Senior VP of Football Operations Kevin Abrams on Wednesday.

This is part of the organizational restructuring that the Giants are under going after hiring John Harbaugh as their next head coach.

Abrams is a long-time member of the Giants’ front office and had survived four different GM regimes in New York.

More changes beyond this are expected in the Giants’ front office in the coming weeks.

Abrams, 51, spent the past 20 years with the Giants as their assistant general manager. He previously served as their salary cap analyst and was also the VP of football operations for four years.

Abrams has been with the team for 27 years and actually was the team’s interim general manager in 2017 after they fired Jerry Reese. He interviewed for the full-time position that ended up going to David Gettleman.

The Giants promoted Abrams to Senior VP of Football Operations and Strategy in 2022.