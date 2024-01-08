Giants Firing ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey, Plan To Retain DC Wink Martindale

Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants are firing ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who has been with the team for the past six seasons. Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants plan for DC Wink Martindale to return next season.

Tom Pelissero reports that the team also fired OL Bobby Johnson, yet OC Mike Kafka is currently expected to remain next season as well.

Martindale is a highly respected defensive coach but there was drama surrounding his second season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator.

He’s interviewed for several head coaching vacancies over the years but has not been hired in that capacity by a franchise, he most recently was the defensive coordinator for the Ravens.

Martindale, 60, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on Martindale and the Giants as the news is available.