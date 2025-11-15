Giants GM Joe Schoen Likely Safe Beyond This Season

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Giants will likely retain GM Joe Schoen beyond this season.

Russini adds that there have been no meetings between Schoen and the team about next season, with Schoen expected to lead New York’s search for their next head coach after the firing of Brian Daboll.

Schoen’s long-term future with the Giants is still in question, as Russinni notes that he is on a five-year deal that expires in 2026. Yet many around the league believe his job is safe, given the respect the franchise has for him.

Schoen, 46, began his career as an NFL executive in 2001 as a scouting assistant with the Panthers. He stayed in Carolina until 2007 in the scouting department before joining the Dolphins’ front office in 2008. Schoen was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2013 and then again to director of player personnel in 2014.

He then became the assistant GM with the Bills in 2017 and stayed in that role until 2021. Schoen was hired as the Giants’ GM in 2022.

Since Schoen took over as GM, the Giants have a record of 20-40-1 (.336 winning percentage), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

